ITA flight to Buenos Aires makes emergency landing in Montevideo, Uruguay, as passenger dies

On 14 January, ITA Airways flight AZ680 from Rome, Italy, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, had to make an emergency landing in Uruguay after a 70-year-old passenger experienced a medical emergency and could not be revived.

The flight, operated by Airbus A350-900 registered EI-IFC departed from Rome Fiumicino on 13 January at 22:49 (UTC+1) and was scheduled to land in Buenos Aires Ezeiza at 08:40 (UTC-3). The passenger’s condition deteriorated over Uruguayan territory, prompting the crew to perform resuscitation exercises, but unfortunately, the passenger did not survive.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Montevideo at 08:20 (UTC-3). The National Air Police of Uruguay intervened, and the plane remained at the airport for forensic tests and court proceedings.

Once the necessary procedures were completed, the airline continued the flight to Buenos Aires, taking off at 11:40 and arriving at Ezeizas at 12:15, some 3 and a half hours late. The return flight to Rome (AZ681) was scheduled for 13:45, but due to the situation, the flight departed at 15:15 (UTC-3).