ITA Airways unveils “Inspired by Alitalia” on three new aircraft

ITA Airways is launching the “Inspired by Alitalia” branding on three new-generation aircraft, starting February 15. The first, an Airbus A350, will debut on the Rome-Tokyo route, followed by an Airbus A321neo and Airbus A220-100 in the summer season.

This initiative reflects ITA Airways’ appreciation for Alitalia’s legacy, integrating the historic brand with its own identity. The move aims to strengthen ITA Airways’ position as the airline of choice for travellers passionate about Italy while reaffirming its commitment to excellence in air transport.