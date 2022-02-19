ITA Airways to wet-lease 2 German Airways Embraer E190 on routes from Milan Linate to Luxembourg, London City and Geneva

ITA Airways continues to expand its network with new destinations courtesy of its partnership with German Airways. Starting 28 March 2022, and following this agreement, ITA Airways customers will be able to fly directly from Milan Linate to destinations such as London City, Luxembourg and Geneva.

These are airports and destinations where profitability and operating conditions are guaranteed by smaller aircraft, which fully explains the choice for the German carrier’s Embraer E190, an aircraft not currently available in the ITA Airways fleet.

This operation represents an anticipation of the Industrial Plan and is part of a market test that is linked to the recovery of the business sector. According to the Plan, ITA Airways will operate these routes with its own aircraft as soon as the first Airbus A220 aircraft will join its fleet.

Moreover, at this stage, it is fully in line with the company’s corporate strategy the move to carry out a market test with a selected fleet and a specific partner to achieve economic and operational efficiencies.

This is an early activity, which represents an addition to ITA Airways’ growth path and expansion plan and will therefore generate added value for the Company, while consequently encouraging, even more rapidly, the possible positive impacts on the organisation.

The livery of the two wet-leased Embraer E190 will present the label “Operated by ITA Airways” and both aircraft will feature the Superior and Economy service classes configuration, with specifications of the Italian flag carrier.

Flights are already on sale on ITA Airways channels. For the 2022 summer season, ITA Airways will operate the Milan Linate – London City route with three flights a day from Mondays to Fridays, one flight on Saturdays and two flights on Sundays. Flights will be departing from Linate at 07:00, 12:20 and 17:40, and from London City at 08:25, 13:45 and 19:05 for a total of 36 round-trip flights a week.

Rome, 18 February 2022