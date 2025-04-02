ITA Airways to join Star Alliance in 2026

ITA Airways has received approval to begin its integration into Star Alliance, with full membership expected in early 2026. This follows the airline’s entry into the Lufthansa Group and marks a major step in its global expansion.

The move will add 360 daily ITA Airways flights to the alliance, strengthening connectivity, particularly in Rome and Milan. Lufthansa Group is mentoring ITA’s onboarding process to ensure a seamless transition.

Once ITA joins, Star Alliance will expand to 26 member airlines, offering over 18,000 daily flights across 192 countries.