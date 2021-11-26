ITA Airways to acquire Airbus A350 aircraft

ITA Airways, the successor of Alitalia, is counting on strong growth. The airline will be adding four Airbus A350s to the fleet next summer in order to conquer new long-haul markets.

Italy’s new airline ITA Airways is pursuing an ambitious growth programme. It has now been announced that it intends to add four Airbus A350s to its fleet. The first one should join the fleet next June.

With the latest generation of long-haul aircraft, ITA Airways is able to take off direct flights from Rome to Buenos Aires, CEO Lazzerini said. With the current long-haul Airbus A330, direct flights are only possible with a stopover in Sao Paulo, but that is too cumbersome.

The fleet is expected to grow by around 50 percent in 2022. To this end, the airline has agreed on a strategic collaboration with Airbus and has initiated the purchase of 28 new aircraft (ten A330neo, eleven A320neo and seven A220 according to media reports).