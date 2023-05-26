ITA Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A330neo

The A330neo is the latest-generation aircraft type from Airbus to join the ITA Airways’ fleet. The airline already operates all Airbus aircraft Families with a fleet of 68 Airbus aircraft (4 A220s, 50 A320 Family, 8 A330-200s and 6 A350-900s). By selecting A330neos, ITA Airways is further consolidating its strategy of being an all-Airbus operator and leveraging new levels of efficiency and flexibility.

With the introduction of the latest generation eco-efficient A330neo, ITA Airways continues its fleet modernisation to meet its ambitious sustainability targets. To further support this ambition the delivery flight will be powered by a 16% blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The A330neo delivers unbeatable operating economics and boasts an award-winning Airspace cabin with more passenger space, a new lighting system, the latest in-flight entertainment systems and full connectivity throughout the cabin.

ITA Airways’s A330neo named Gelindo Bordin, to commemorate the Italian Olympic marathon champion, will feature a three-class cabin layout designed by renowned designer Walter De Silva. It’ll feature 30 full lie-flat bed business class seats, 24 premium and 237 latest-generation economy class seats of which, 36 are dedicated to comfort economy. All seats will be equipped with on-demand video and audio content as well as full WiFi connectivity and highly customisable mood lighting throughout the cabin.

The A330neo is the new-generation version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wings and a range of aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft offers a 25 percent reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. The A330-900 is capable of flying 7,200 nm / 13,334 km non-stop.

At the end of April, the A330 Family had registered a total of over 1 775 firm orders of which 289 are A330neos from 25 customers. To date, 100 A330neos have been delivered globally.