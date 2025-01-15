ITA Airways restores Rome-Tripoli (Lybia) flights after 10-year hiatus

ITA Airways has resumed direct flights between Rome Fiumicino and Tripoli Mitiga, marking the first major Western European airline to reconnect with Libya after a decade-long suspension due to civil war. The airline will operate two weekly flights, bolstering commercial and cultural ties between Italy and Libya.

The move follows improved security conditions in Libya after a 2020 ceasefire, though political instability persists.

Libya’s Minister of Transport, Mohamed al-Shahoubi, welcomed the resumption, emphasising the safety of Libyan airspace and expressing readiness to expand routes to more EU destinations.

The route supports growing air traffic between Rome and Africa, which saw a 38% increase in 2024, exceeding 2 million passengers.

This step signals progress in Libya’s reintegration into global aviation networks while maintaining cautious optimism amid ongoing regional challenges.