ITA Airways’ privatisation process has started

Italy’s government gives a green light to privatise Ita Airways. German airline group Lufthansa and Switzerland-based shipping group MSC can thus start negotiations to take over the majority of the Italian airline, although there are other interested parties.

A decree was presented in the Italian Council of Ministers to initiate the search for a buyer for state airline ITA Airways, Italy’s Finance Minister Daniele Franco said on Friday.

This clears the way for Lufthansa and the Italian shipping group MSC to negotiate the take over the majority of Alitalia’s successor. According to Minister Franco, the government wants to initially keep a small stake in the airline.

Other parties (such as Delta Air Lines in the US) have also shown an “expression of interest” in ITA Airways.