ITA Airways pays tribute to Pope Francis, honours his legacy of peace and compassion

By
André Orban
-
0
9
Pope Francis is given a model of an ITA aeroplane during his audience with ITA Airways staff in the Vatican © Vatican News

ITA Airways has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, honouring his legacy of mercy, solidarity, and global dialogue.

The airline has accompanied the Pontiff on 13 Apostolic Journeys since 2021, supporting his mission to bring hope and peace worldwide, from Cyprus to Indonesia.

The Pope once referred to ITA Airways as “the Pope’s wings,” a tribute the airline fondly remembered. The company says his passing leaves a profound void, but his message of unity and compassion will continue to inspire generations.

