ITA Airways opens Lounges at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports

Launch of the new digital newsstand

ITA Airways introduces important novelties to enhance its customer experience: the Lounges – “Piazza di Spagna” at Rome Fiumicino airport and “Piazza della Scala” at Milan Linate – and the online newsstand, a contactless reading experience offered to passengers both in the Lounges, while waiting for their flight, and onboard, to cheer up their journey.

The Lounges at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate airports are open to all passengers with a

Business Class ticket on the entire ITA Airways network, Premium and Executive members of the Volare loyalty program and Elite Plus SkyTeam members departing to all destinations covered by ITA Airways.

The “Piazza di Spagna” Lounge is in Rome Fiumicino’s E boarding area and covers approximately 1,000 square metres with 200 seats for its guests. Inside, there are rooms for private meetings, which can be booked in advance, and the Kid’s Lounge dedicated to younger travelers. The “Piazza della Scala” Lounge is on the first floor of the Schengen boarding area at Milan Linate and covers an area of over 400 square metres with 54 seats for its guests.

Both Lounges are not just a place to relax while waiting for a flight, but a showcase for the unique values and distinctive features of Italian excellence across the world. They offer an elegant and at the same time familiar setting, enhanced by Italian hospitality. The light blue colour of the new ITA Airways livery welcomes passengers at the entrance to both Lounges, as a symbol of unity, cohesion and pride of the Country, representing sports and the Italian national team. The catering service reflects the excellence of Italian food and wine. There is a bar area where passengers can try a selection of Italian wines or enjoy a typical aperitivo prepared by professional barmen. The offer is divided into two moments: breakfast and the full-day catering service. At the Piazza di Spagna Lounge, an interlude with hot meal is offered to passengers booked on the morning flight to New York.

Both Lounges offer Wi-Fi connectivity, TV screens broadcasting daily news and a display to check flight departure times.

ITA Airways is also launching the new online newsstand offered to customers both on the ground and in the air, in order to cuddle their travel experience throughout their journey – from arrival at the airport to their final destination. The contactless digital reading experience is a huge virtual room where passengers can find newspapers and magazines from all over the world. It was created courtesy of ITA Airways partnership with ‘PressReader’.

Offered as a complimentary service, the digital newsstand provides passengers with online access to preferred content from over 7,000 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in over 60 languages, directly from their personal devices.

Accessing the digital newsstand is very easy: once their web check-in has been completed, passengers will receive the link to the digital newsstand directly in their boarding pass delivery emails, with validity for the next 58 hours. Moreover, an app will allow them to download the content and read it offline at any time. Thanks to the PressReader app, which does not require registration, it is possible to download and read content even when there is no Wi-Fi connection, such as during a flight. The app is available for Android and iOS devices.

Passengers can also access the online newsstand once they are at the airport, in the following ways:

at the ITA Airways Lounges, where there are information points with a QR Code to access the service: passengers can scan it with their device to start reading immediately

at the check-in desks at Rome Fiumicino, Milan Linate and New York JFK airports, by

asking the staff onsite that they want access the digital newsstand.

Finally, ITA Airways is already working on further solutions which will offer passengers even more digital and integrated access modes.

“I am very happy to announce today these two great novelties that mark another step forward for ITA Airways, which was born just over 100 days ago. Both services are part of our strategy of making the customer feel at the centre of our attention thanks to a strongly personalised and detailed offer, which is further confirming our commitment to an increasingly digital and innovative Company. This is just the beginning as additional important news are planned for the upcoming months,” said Giovanni Perosino, Chief Marketing Officer of ITA Airways.

Rome, 19 January 2022