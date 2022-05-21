ITA Airways on top for punctuality, flies record number of passengers, receives 2nd A350

ITA Airways celebrated two important novelties yesterday: 30,000 passengers flown on a single day, setting an all-time record since the Company began operations on 15 October 2021, and the arrival in the fleet of the second Airbus A350, which is dedicated to Marcello Lippi.

The 2022 summer season is expected to deliver strong growth, with a positive trend in bookings that has been constant for more than two months, especially on the new routes in South and North America and towards the tourist destinations in the European Mediterranean.

As of April, ITA Airways recorded 90.8% of flights landed on time and 99.3% of its entire operation was completed in regularity, thus confirming its position as the most on-time airline in Europe and an international benchmark in terms of regularity. This was certified by data from FlightStats by Cirium, an authoritative independent US company that prepares monthly rankings of these indicators for all airlines.

ITA Airways is therefore steady at the top of these rankings by providing a service that met with customer satisfaction. It is the customer that is at the centre of the airline’s strategy, which constantly works to offer a unique and distinctive travel experience. These constant positive performances are the result of the professionalism and dedication of all ITA Airways employees, thanks to constantly listening to all passengers.

Rome, 20 May 2022