ITA Airways launches new nonstop flight to Jeddah, its second destination in Saudi Arabia

ITA Airways has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new direct flight between Rome and Jeddah. This marks the airline’s second destination in the country for the 2024 summer season, following the introduction of flights to Riyadh in June.

The inaugural flight, operated by an Airbus A321neo, landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport yesterday at 09:10 local time and was celebrated with a water arch salute. The return flight to Rome departed early this morning at 03:30. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Jeddah International Airport marked the occasion, attended by dignitaries including Italy’s Vice Consul General Irene Buongiorno and senior officials from ITA Airways and Jeddah Airports.

Emiliana Limosani, ITA Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Volare, highlighted the strategic importance of the new route. “This new connection enhances commercial and cultural exchanges between the Arabian Peninsula and Italy, providing extensive travel options via our Rome Fiumicino hub.”

The Airbus A321neo operating the route features three cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy, with a total of 165 seats. The aircraft offers state-of-the-art amenities, including advanced entertainment systems and spacious cabins designed by Walter de Silva.

Jeddah Airport officials expressed enthusiasm about the new route, emphasizing its potential to boost tourism and business travel. Mazin Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports, and Majid Khan, CEO of the Air Connectivity Program, highlighted the seamless travel experience ITA Airways will provide to travellers from Italy, Europe, and the Americas.

The new Rome-Jeddah route operates three times weekly, with flights from Jeddah departing on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 03:30, and flights from Rome departing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 15:05.

This summer, ITA Airways operates 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental routes, along with 12 seasonal destinations. The airline continues to expand its network, with new routes to Dubai and Bangkok set to launch in the upcoming winter season.