ITA Airways launches new nonstop flight Milan Linate – Malta Luqa

ITA Airways, the Italian national carrier, has opened sales for its new nonstop flight between Milan Linate and Malta Luqa, scheduled to commence on June 1st. The service will operate four times a week from June to September, providing enhanced connectivity.

The flight schedule includes departures from Milan Linate at 11:10 and 15:00 on various days, with corresponding arrivals in Malta. Return flights from Malta Luqa to Milan Linate are scheduled on selected days at 13:55 and 17:45.

The addition of this route complements ITA Airways’ existing flights to Malta from Rome Fiumicino, increasing frequencies to 3 times a week from April and 7 times a week from June.

ITA Airways will operate a total of 57 destinations in the Summer 2024 season, including new direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Chicago, Toronto, Riyadh, Accra, Kuwait City, Dakar, and Jeddah. Additionally, the airline will introduce 10 seasonal connections to popular Mediterranean destinations.