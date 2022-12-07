ITA Airways launches New Delhi – Rome direct flight

The Italian flagship airline is the only carrier to operate a direct connection between Delhi and Rome

ITA Airways’ first flight from Rome Fiumicino to New Delhi, with the Airbus A330, departed on 3 December at 14:10, 100% full in terms of passengers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony in Rome Fiumicino was attended by Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer ITA Airways and CEO Volare, Tommaso Fumelli, Vice President Sales Italy ITA Airways, Pierluigi Di Palma, President of ENAC, for Aeroporti di Roma Ivan Bassato Chief Aviation Officer and Federico Scriboni Head of Aviation Business Development, for ENIT the CEO Ivana Jelinic, and Neena Malhotra Indian Ambassador in Italy.

“We are happy to inaugurate today the ITA Airways’ Rome Fiumicino – New Delhi connections, the only direct flights between these two capitals” – said Emiliana Limosani – Chief Commercial Officer ITA Airways and CEO Volare. “With the opening of this new route for the transport of passengers and cargo between Italy and India, ITA Airways is further contributing to the cultural integration and development of the economic relationship between the two countries, which have developed a solid political and commercial collaboration in recent years, with the presence of more than 600 Italian companies in India and a bilateral interchange that in 2021 reached a record value of more than 10 billion euros. We have thus taken an important step forward in the project of expanding our intercontinental network towards a fascinating destination and a market full of opportunities. In addition, thanks to the flight departing from New Delhi to Rome, our Indian customers will be able to visit not only Italy but all of Europe thanks to convenient connections offered from our Rome Fiumicino hub,” concluded the Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are pleased to inaugurate today the new direct flight from Rome Fiumicino to New Delhi, alongside a strategic partner such as ITA Airways,” commented Ivan Bassato Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma (AdR). India, with over 230 thousand passengers carried during 2019, represents a market of primary importance for our airport’s intercontinental connectivity and the opening of this route confirms the importance of Italy’s main airport in ITA Airways’ development strategy. At the same time, it confirms the levels of attractiveness reached by the Roman hub towards airlines and passengers, in a context in which the recovery of air traffic has given new life to international destinations with reconfirmed interest in long-haul travel after two years of stopping due to the Covid restrictions“.

“I am pleased to take part in the inauguration of a new intercontinental connection,” said President of ENAC Pierluigi Di Palma, “which comes only a few days after the launch of the direct flight Rome – Tokyo. ITA Airways is growing rapidly, consolidating its position as the reference carrier for our country and creating a network that increasingly carries the Italian brand around the world. Taking the opportunities that come from the carrier’s positioning not only on the EU market, but also on international traffic routes, where there is a strong demand for tourism and business, can only further contribute to strengthening the company in a context of strong competitiveness“.

“I am excited that Italy is developing sharing and growth strategies to strengthen the Italian brand worldwide. This flight marks a recovery for air transport, which is now looking ahead and opening up to new frontiers. The Indian market has a high spending capacity and is looking for exclusive events, and Italy has all the elements to act as a natural point of reference. The focus is on international competitiveness challenges that relocate the country in a market with strong potential. Today there is a significant opportunity to increase tourism between the two countries”, says Enit CEO Ivana Jelinic.

“I am very happy that after a difficult period such as the one we went through during the Covid-19 pandemic, trade between India and Italy is finally recovering and the opening of this important direct flight is proof of that,” said the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Italy and San Marino, Neena Malhotra “above all I am proud that it is taking place when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Italy and in view of the Indian Presidency of the G20. I am grateful to ITA Airways for contributing to the creation of this direct connection that will improve connectivity and business relations between the two countries and give Italian tourists the opportunity to discover the wonders of India and Indian citizens the opportunity to travel easily to Italy, ensuring the highest standards of safety and sustainability.”

During the inauguration of the new route, a toast was offered to all passengers at gate E11 to celebrate together this important new ITA Airways service.

The new route will have three weekly frequencies, departing from Rome Fiumicino every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 14:10 and landing in New Delhi at 02:00, local time. Return flights flight from New Delhi will depart every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 03:50 and will arrive in Rome Fiumicino at 08:10.

With the new intercontinental connection, ITA Airways further expands its network towards the Asian market and confirms the great work aimed at satisfying both the outbound needs of its customers, but also the incoming ones, importing Indian passengers to Italy. ITA Airways’ strategy is to get Indian customers to use the Italian flag carrier to fly to Europe or to continue to destinations in the domestic network, thanks to convenient connecting flights from the Fiumicino Hub, whether for leisure or business travel.

This new intercontinental connection joins the seven already operated by ITA Airways with direct flights to New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

The expansion into the Asia market will continue in December with the opening of the new direct flight Rome Fiumicino – Malè, Maldives that will be operated by ITA Airways from December 17, 2022 to 15 April 2023, allowing Italian holidaymakers to choose the Maldives for their Easter holidays as well.

All new ITA Airways flights can be purchased on the website, or through the company’s call centre, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

Rome, December 3, 2022