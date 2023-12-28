ITA Airways launches flights to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Beginning August 1st, 2024, new ITA Airways direct flights from Rome to Jeddah will offer travellers an immersive experience in a city blending rich Saudi tradition with modern architecture.

Jeddah’s allure lies in its diverse offerings—stunning sunsets along the Corniche by the Red Sea, the historical charm of Al-Balad’s alleyways with ancient coral houses and vibrant markets, and landmarks like the monumental Makkah Gate leading to Mecca.

Beyond cultural immersion, Jeddah boasts exquisite natural landscapes, inviting travellers to snorkel in breathtaking coral reefs. The bustling Souq Al-Alawi promises an enriching journey through time.

The flight schedule provides convenient connections from various parts of Italy, with flights operating four days a week from August 1st, 2024, to March 29th, 2025.