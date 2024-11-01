ITA Airways launches daily nonstop Dubai-Rome service with Airbus A321neo

ITA Airways has launched a new daily nonstop service between Dubai and Rome Fiumicino, marking the airline’s debut in the UAE. Operated with the fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo, the route offers Business, Premium Economy, and Economy seating, and adds to ITA’s strategic growth in the Middle East.

The inaugural flight was celebrated at Dubai International Airport with Italian and Dubai officials in attendance, underscoring the route’s potential to boost tourism and trade.

This new connection, aligned with ITA Airways’ eco-friendly fleet expansion, offers UAE travellers more options to explore Italy and connects them with ITA’s extensive network through its Rome hub. Following this launch, ITA’s winter schedule will also add new routes to Bangkok and the Maldives, further enhancing its international presence.