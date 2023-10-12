ITA Airways launches 2023-2024 winter programme with 52 destinations, including two new intercontinental ones

ITA Airways has launched its 2023-2024 winter season with plans to operate flights to 52 destinations, including 17 domestic, 23 international, and 12 intercontinental routes. The new intercontinental routes include Rio de Janeiro and Malé, with additional routes to Chicago and Toronto scheduled for the summer of 2024.

The airline is enjoying commercial success, having carried over 11 million passengers from January to October 2023, with an average load factor of 80%.

ITA Airways is expanding its fleet with the addition of Airbus A321neo and A220-100 aircraft and is looking to extend its international network with new routes to destinations such as Riyadh, Accra, Kuwait, Dakar, and Jeddah.