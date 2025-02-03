ITA Airways joins Lufthansa Group, announces new loyalty perks & exit from SkyTeam

ITA Airways has officially joined Lufthansa Group, unveiling a series of passenger benefits, including a partnership between its Volare loyalty programme and Lufthansa’s Miles & More.

Starting March 30, 2025, ITA passengers will gain access to Lufthansa Group lounges, streamlined transfers at Frankfurt and Munich, and expanded codeshare options, enhancing connectivity across 250 destinations.

ITA also confirmed its exit from the SkyTeam alliance by April 30, 2025, with plans to join Star Alliance by early 2026. The move marks a significant step in ITA’s global integration and service expansion.