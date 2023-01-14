ITA Airways increases connection to India

ITA Airways is enhancing its Rome Fiumicino – New Delhi direct flight to meet the expected increase in demand, with a new frequency in the first two weeks of March 2023 and from April through May 2023.

Tickets are already available on all ITA Airways sales channels and at travel agencies, which strongly support this new intercontinental route opened last December and now offers the following schedule:

From 1 March to 12 March and from 27 March to 31 May 2023, the flight from Rome Fiumicino will be operated four times a week departing every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 14:10 with arrival in New Delhi the following day at 02:00/01:15 local time. In the period 13 – 15 March, the route will be operated three times a week, departing every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 14:10 and arriving in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 02:00, local time.

From March 1 to March 13 and from April 3 to May 30, 2023, the return flights will be operated with four weekly frequencies every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday departing from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 03:50/03:15 and arriving in Rome Fiumicino at 08:10/08:15. From 14 to 23 March and from 26 March to 2 April the flight will be three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday with the same departure/arrival times.

With the introduction of an additional frequency in the direct connection from Rome to New Delhi, ITA Airways is continuing to strengthen its ability to attract connecting customers, tapping into the flows between India and North and South America, Germany, Spain and France.

With the opening of New Delhi, ITA Airways’ intercontinental network is steadily growing: in the winter season, the Company is serving a total of 51 destinations, including 9 intercontinental routes, with the recently launched Tokyo-Haneda and Malé (Maldives), joining the long-haul flights to New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Buenos Aires and São Paulo opened earlier this year.

Rome, 13 January 2023