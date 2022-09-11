ITA Airways flies to India from 3 December 2022

ITA Airways continues to expand its intercontinental network with its new flight from Rome Fiumicino to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Tickets for the new direct flight are available for sale on all ITA Airways’ sales channels. The new connection will be operated with Airbus A330s.

Three weekly frequencies every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from December 3, 2022, with departure from Rome Fiumicino Airport at 02:10 p.m. and arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 02:00 a.m., local time. The schedule from New Delhi offers departure from December 4, 2022, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 03:50 p.m. and landing at Rome Fiumicino at 08:10 am.

With its new direct flight from Rome Fiumicino to New Delhi, ITA Airways is pursuing the following goals:

it is expanding into the Asian market, where starting November it will also fly from the Rome Fiumicino hub to Tokyo and starting December to Malè, Maldives;

it is continuing the relentless work to increase intercontinental destinations with a particular focus on both business and leisure customers;

thanks to the direct flight and favorable schedule, the Company strengthens the feeder and connectivity activities by intercepting more and more overseas connections to different international markets, in particular the flows between India-Germany, India-Spain, India-France, India-North America (and vice versa) that will be served entirely by ITA Airways through carefully planned connections.

The new direct flight from Rome Fiumicino to New Delhi further enriches ITA Airways intercontinental network, which now offers 9 destinations, including Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, New York, Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles.

All the new ITA Airways flights can be purchased on ita-airways.com, or through the Company’s call center, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.