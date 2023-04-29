ITA Airways flies back to the Maldives with direct connection Rome Fiumicino – Malé during winter season

ITA Airways confirms its focus on the intercontinental network and renews the possibility of flying from Rome to the Maldives after the success in the 2022-23 winter season.

As of today, on all ITA Airways sales channels it will be possible to purchase tickets for the direct flight Rome Fiumicino – Malè, the capital of the Maldives. The connection will be operated from 16 December 2023 until 25 March 2024, as last return date. During the 2023-24 winter season, there will be 2 weekly frequencies connecting Rome with Malè, with departure from Rome Fiumicino airport at 22:10 and arrival at Velana – Malè International Airport at 11:25+1, local time. The return flight from Velana – Malè is scheduled at 13:25 local time with a landing in Rome Fiumicino at 19:45.

Thanks to ITA Airways’ extensive network, passengers will be travelling to the Maldives not only from Italy but from all over Europe via the Company’s convenient connections from Rome Fiumicino to the main European airports.

ITA Airways is thus strengthening its presence in South-East Asia and responding to the increasingly strong customers’ demand for one of the most sought-after destinations in world tourism – the Maldives.

With the Rome Fiumicino – Malé flight, ITA Airways’ intercontinental network grows to 12 destinations.

Malé joins the Company’s long-haul offer, which currently includes 11 destinations already operated by ITA Airways with direct flights to New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Washington, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and New Delhi.

Rome, 28 April 2023