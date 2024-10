ITA Airways will continue operating its direct Rome Fiumicino to Bangkok flight through the 2025 summer season. Originally launched in November 2024, this route will be available for booking starting March 30, 2025.

For the winter 2024/2025 season, the flight will run five times a week, while during the summer season, it will operate with three weekly flights, offering convenient travel options for passengers between Rome and Bangkok.

Tickets are available through all ITA Airways channels.