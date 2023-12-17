ITA Airways expands UK connectivity: new Rome-London City flight and increased Milan-London services for Summer 2024

ITA Airways has unveiled plans to enhance connections between Italy and the UK by launching a direct flight from Rome Fiumicino to London City Airport. The service, set to commence on April 1st, 2024, using the Airbus A220-100, will offer travellers 12 weekly frequencies.

Responding to heightened demand, the company also announced the addition of a fifth roundtrip flight between Milan Linate and London City, starting from April 10th, 2024. This augmentation will boost the weekly frequencies to 31, catering to the increasing travel needs between Milan and London.

Emphasising the UK’s significance, ITA Airways underscores the strategic importance of daily connections between London and its Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate hubs during the upcoming summer season.