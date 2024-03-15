ITA Airways expands Tokyo-Rome flights and announces summer destinations

ITA Airways has announced an increase in nonstop flights between Tokyo Haneda and Rome Fiumicino to meet growing customer demand. The airline will now operate two additional frequencies, bringing the total weekly flights between Japan and Italy to seven.

This expansion is driven by the success of the route, inaugurated in late 2022, which has seen excellent results in terms of load factor throughout 2023. With daily flights available, both business and leisure travellers will benefit from improved accessibility between the two capitals.

The flight schedule for the Tokyo Haneda – Rome Fiumicino route during the upcoming summer season will feature daily departures from Tokyo and Rome, facilitating smoother travel experiences for passengers.

In addition to the Tokyo-Rome route enhancement, ITA Airways is set to expand its long- and medium-haul services in 2024. New direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Chicago, Toronto, Riyadh, Accra, Kuwait City, Dakar, and Jeddah are planned. The airline will operate a total of 57 destinations during the summer season, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental routes.

Furthermore, ITA Airways will introduce 10 seasonal connections to popular Mediterranean tourism destinations, enhancing connectivity between Italy and destinations such as Greece, Spain, Croatia, and Italian islands.

ITA Airways, which began operations in October 2021, aims to embody the essence of Made in Italy through customised services and partnerships with renowned Italian brands. The airline is committed to sustainability through fleet renewal with technologically advanced and efficient aircraft, with a fleet currently comprising 83 Airbus aircraft.