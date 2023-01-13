ITA Airways expands its intercontinental network: Rome Fiumicino – Rio de Janeiro direct flights go on sale today

ITA Airways’ intercontinental expansion continues, with new flights from Rome Fiumicino to Rio de Janeiro now on sale.

The long-haul expansion is one of the major pillars of ITA Airways’ strategy, as it generates profitability but also enhances the short-haul connectivity, thus contributing to double the capacity of the Company’s intercontinental network.

ITA Airways’ new connection will be operated with the Airbus A330, from October 29, 2023, with a daily frequency departing from Rome Fiumicino airport at 21:50 and arriving at Rio de Janeiro International Airport at 06:05, local time. Flights from Rio de Janeiro will be operated from October 30, 2023, with daily frequency departing at 15:45 and landing at Rome Fiumicino at 06:45, local time.

The new connections will allow ITA Airways to further strengthen its expansion in South America, following the flights opening to Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo, which has always been a privileged destination for Italian holidays and the destination with the highest rate of Italian origin population, as well as a strategic market together with the United States for business and cargo traffic.

“I am pleased to announce the launch of the new Rome Fiumicino – Rio de Janeiro direct flight that will be operated from October 29, 2023, available for our customers to purchase in all sales channels, as of today,” said Emiliana Limosani, ITA Airways Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Volare. “The opening of the Rio de Janeiro destination is part of the development and growth strategies of our Company’s intercontinental offer. Following this expansion strategy, this year we have also added to the already significant offer to/from the United States, new direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Washington operating from June and to San Francisco, operating from July, on sale on our website, call centre, airport ticket offices and travel agencies“.

“The arrival of ITA Airways at RIOgaleão is excellent news for Brazilian tourism. Having Italy back on our network will help the sector growth, an important asset for the economy of Rio de Janeiro. We remain committed to expanding the connection between Rio and the main destinations in the world, such as the city of Rome, a vibrant capital, rich in culture and history”, says Alexandre Monteiro, president of RIOgaleão, Rio de Janeiro International Airport.

The new connection joins ITA Airways’ flights to New York, operated from both Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa airports, and those to Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, Tokyo, New Delhi and Malè (Maldives) operated from Rome Fiumicino earlier this year.

The new connections can be purchased on all ITA Airways sales channels, through the official website ita-airways.com, the Company’s call centre, travel agencies and airport ticket offices.

Rome, January 12, 2023