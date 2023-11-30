ITA Airways daily from Rome to London, with Airbus A321neo – Also to Paris during Christmas season

Originally intended for the Rome Fiumicino – Tel Aviv route, the A321neo was redirected due to geopolitical circumstances. This advanced aircraft represents ITA Airways’ commitment to a fleet entirely composed of Airbus models, joining their lineup of A220, A320neo, A330neo, and A350 aircraft.

The A321neo boasts cutting-edge technology, digitisation, and an Italian-inspired design, showcasing the Airspace Cabin for superior comfort, increased space, modern seating, and XL overhead bins. Its cabin configuration comprises Business, Premium Economy, and Economy classes, with distinct features and seating arrangements in each.

The interiors, envisioned by Walter de Silva, exude Italian elegance, emphasising comfort and well-being through natural materials, soothing colours, and adaptable lighting. The lighting system is tailored to different flight phases, enhancing the onboard experience with soft transitions and ambience matching each moment—from boarding to relaxation, dining, and sleep.

Passengers can enjoy a top-notch entertainment system with on-demand video, audio content, interactive games, and a 3D flight map on touchscreens at each seat. The aircraft also offers Wi-Fi connectivity for browsing, streaming, and texting during the flight.

Moreover, the A321neo showcases exceptional performance, boasting reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat, along with a 50 percent noise reduction compared to previous models. ITA Airways views the introduction of the A321neo as a significant step toward achieving its sustainability goals.