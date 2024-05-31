ITA Airways announces new nonstop Rome-Dubai flight for 2024/2025 winter season

ITA Airways, Italy’s national airline, has announced the launch of a new nonstop flight between Rome Fiumicino and Dubai, beginning on October 27, 2024. This new route marks the airline’s first addition for the upcoming 2024/2025 winter season and is part of ITA Airways’ strategy to expand its intercontinental network.

Key Details:

Flight Schedule: Rome Fiumicino to Dubai: Departing at 10:40 (local time), arriving at 19:50 (local time) from October 27. Dubai to Rome Fiumicino: Departing at 01:50 (local time), arriving at 06:00 (local time) from October 28.

Aircraft: The route will be operated using the Airbus A321neo, which features enhanced range and fuel efficiency. The aircraft includes three cabins: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy, offering modern amenities and entertainment systems.

Company Performance and Growth:

Passenger and Revenue Growth: In the first four months of 2024, ITA Airways saw a 29% increase in passenger numbers and a 38% revenue growth compared to the same period in 2023. The intercontinental sector showed over 50% revenue growth, with an average load factor reaching 78%, including peaks of 82% on intercontinental routes.

In the first four months of 2024, ITA Airways saw a 29% increase in passenger numbers and a 38% revenue growth compared to the same period in 2023. The intercontinental sector showed over 50% revenue growth, with an average load factor reaching 78%, including peaks of 82% on intercontinental routes. Operational Excellence: From January to April 2024, ITA Airways maintained a 99.9% regularity and an approximately 85% on-time arrival rate within 15 minutes.

Strategic Importance:

Tourism and Trade: The new Rome-Dubai route aims to enhance tourism and trade between Italy and the UAE, providing connections to several domestic, international, and intercontinental destinations.

The new Rome-Dubai route aims to enhance tourism and trade between Italy and the UAE, providing connections to several domestic, international, and intercontinental destinations. Fleet Expansion: The introduction of the Airbus A321neo aligns with ITA Airways’ commitment to sustainability and efficiency, featuring over 20% lower fuel consumption and modern passenger comforts.

Expansion and New Routes:

Current Summer Season: ITA Airways operates 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental.

ITA Airways operates 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental. Recent and Upcoming Routes: New direct flights from Rome to Chicago (April 2024), Toronto (May 2024), Riyadh (June 2, 2024), Accra (June 6, 2024), Dakar and Kuwait City (July 2024), and Jeddah (August 2024).

Leadership Statement:

Antonino Turicchi, President of ITA Airways: “The opening of this new Rome-Dubai flight represents a further step forward in our Company’s growth. Our achievements enable us to invest in the Company’s development, aiming to establish ourselves as a key player in air transport and the national economy. The connection between Rome and Dubai will enhance tourism and trade between Italy and the UAE.”

The new flights will be available for purchase next week through all ITA Airways channels, providing passengers with an optimal travel experience to one of the world’s most dynamic cities.