ITA Airways announces new nonstop flights from Rome to Bangkok for winter 2024/2025

ITA Airways has unveiled a new direct flight route between Rome Fiumicino and Bangkok, commencing on November 16, 2024, with five weekly flights. This marks the airline’s first connection between Italy and Thailand, highlighting the upcoming winter season alongside a new route to Dubai launching on October 27, 2024.

Flight Schedule

Rome to Bangkok: Departing Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 3:15 PM, arriving in Bangkok at 7:40 AM the next day.

Bangkok to Rome: Departing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 12:15 PM, arriving in Rome at 7:00 PM.

Aircraft: The route will be serviced by the Airbus A330neo.

Statements

Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO of Volare: Emphasised the importance of the new route for both leisure and business travel, enhancing connectivity and opening Thailand to more travellers.

Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma: Expressed satisfaction with the new route, anticipating growth in traffic and business opportunities between Italy and Thailand.

Current Operations: ITA Airways currently offers 57 destinations, including recent launches to Chicago, Toronto, Riyadh, Accra, with upcoming routes to Dakar and Jeddah.