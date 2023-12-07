ITA Airways announces flight schedule for new Rome-Riyadh route starting May 5, 2024

ITA Airways has introduced a new flight route between Rome and Riyadh, commencing on May 5, 2024.

The airline outlines Riyadh’s attractions, highlighting its historic district, museums, culinary delights, shopping opportunities, and desert adventures.

The flights will operate with varying frequencies, offering travellers convenient connections from Italy to Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

ROUTEFREQUENCY
Rome – RiyadhFrom 5 May to 2 June 2024: Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

From 3 June to 25 October 2024: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Riyadh – RomeFrom 6 May to 1st June 2024: Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday

From 3 June to 26 October 2024: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday

