ITA Airways and Turkish Airlines launch codeshare partnership

ITA Airways, the national flag carrier of Italy, and Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other carrier in the World, jointly announce the commencement of a codeshare partnership that will be effective within July 2023. The signed agreement between the two flag carriers will be offering more flexibility in terms of flight choices for customers of both airlines between Italy and Türkiye.

Through this codeshare partnership, ITA Airways’ marketing flight numbers will be placed on Turkish Airlines’ flights between Rome and Istanbul; and Turkish Airlines will place its marketing numbers on 9 destinations of ITA Airways within Italy from Rome, including Brindisi, Bari, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Palermo, Lamezia Terme, Turin and Trieste. This partnership will be providing enhanced services to customers of both airlines with seamless connectivity of a single ticket and through check-in of passengers and luggage to their final destination.

Istanbul, June 5, 2023