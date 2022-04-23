ITA Airways: a video for the Airbus A350 first flight in blue livery

The new Airbus A350 made its first flight in the new Company’s colours. A video celebrates ITA Airways’ new flagship

A sustainable aircraft: lighter, quieter, and more efficient, it delivers 25% less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat – the lowest figures in its category 70% advanced, lighter materials ensure less weight and more range, state-of-the-art aerodynamics deliver further fuel efficiency

From June, the A350 will serve the new intercontinental routes in the 2022 summer season of ITA Airways.

The new Airbus A350-900 of ITA Airways performed its first flight in the Company’s blue livery. The video of the flight that took place at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse is available at this LINK

This latest generation aircraft, the A350 will join the ITA Airways fleet in June to serve the new intercontinental routes that the company will open in the 2022 summer season from Rome Fiumicino to Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

The introduction of the Airbus A350 in the ITA Airways fleet represents an important step towards sustainability and is in line with the objectives of the international “Fit for 55” package, whose objectives are shared by ITA Airways.

The arrival of the flagship aircraft will enable the company to offer modern, environment-friendly aircraft featuring cutting-edge technology with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions by 750,000 tonnes over the 2021-2025 plan timeframe.

During the first flight, the Airbus A350 featuring the new blue livery of ITA Airways flew in cruise to complete the preparatory cycle before its entry into operations.

The Airbus A350 Family is the world’s most modern and efficient widebody family and an undisputed long-range leader. It is the lightest, quietest, and most efficient aircraft in its category.

A 70% weight reduction has been achieved courtesy of advanced, lighter materials, while cutting-edge aerodynamics and the world’s most efficient large Rolls-Royce aero engine (the Trent XWB) optimise range and payload for greater efficiency. Thanks to the new aircraft, ITA Airways will benefit from a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft as well as any other aircraft in its category.

On the A350-900, every detail has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, from the 3D curved windshield to the way the flaps uniquely deploy along the line of flight. This state-of-the-art, nature-inspired aerodynamics includes a unique wing morphing technology that continuously optimises the wing profile to reduce drag and lower fuel burn.

ITA Airways is proud to add the Airbus A350 to its fleet, an aircraft which will allow the company to further develop its intercontinental network.

Rome, 21 April 2022