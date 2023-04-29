First flight of ITA Airways’ new Airbus A330neo in blue livery

The first Airbus A330-900 in the Company’s colours made its first test flight. A video celebrates ITA Airways’ new aircraft

A sustainable aircraft: lighter, quieter, and more efficient, it delivers 25% less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft

From June, the A330neo will serve the intercontinental routes in the 2023 summer season of ITA Airways

The first Airbus A330-900 of ITA Airways sporting the Company’s blue livery performed its first flight at the Airbus headquarters in Toulouse. A short video of the flight can be seen hereunder:

Dedicated to Gelindo Bordin, Olympic champion and first Italian gold medalist in the five-ring marathon, the Airbus A330neo is a technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft. It will join the ITA Airways fleet in June to serve ITA Airways’ long-haul routes and new intercontinental destinations in the current summer season.

During the first flight, the Airbus A330neo featuring ITA Airways blue livery flew in cruise to complete the preparatory cycle before its entry into operations.

The introduction of the Airbus A330neo in ITA Airways’ fleet will be another important step toward sustainability. Lighter, quieter, and more efficient, the new A330neo will benefit from a 25% reduction in fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft.

The arrival of the Airbus A330neo will enable the company to offer a modern fleet featuring cutting-edge technology and including 80% environment-friendly aircraft by 2026. A firm and strong objective for its ESG commitment, while the Company aims to become the greenest carrier in Europe.

ITA Airways is proud to add the Airbus A330neo to its fleet, an aircraft which will allow the company to further develop its intercontinental network.

Rome, 28 April 2023