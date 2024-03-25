European Commission raises concerns over Lufthansa’s stake acquisition in ITA Airways: Statement of Objections issued

The European Commission has issued a Statement of Objections regarding Lufthansa’s proposed acquisition of joint control of ITA Airways, expressing concerns about potential competition restrictions in the passenger air transport market in and out of Italy.

The investigation highlights worries about increased prices or decreased service quality post-transaction. Concerns include reduced competition on short-haul routes, potential dominance at Milan-Linate airport, and impact on long-haul routes to the US, Canada, and Japan.

The Commission invites responses from Lufthansa and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) and considers remedies to address preliminary competition concerns. Both companies have until April 26, 2024, to respond.

The transaction, under investigation since January 2024, is part of the Commission’s duty to assess mergers to ensure they do not significantly impede competition.