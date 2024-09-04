European airlines resume flights to Tel Aviv amid geopolitical tensions

ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group have announced the resumption of flights to Tel Aviv after a suspension due to recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

ITA Airways will restart its daily daytime flights between Tel Aviv and Rome Fiumicino on September 5, with nighttime flights resuming on October 1. The airline is closely monitoring the situation in the region to ensure the safety of its operations.

Lufthansa Group will resume flights to Tel Aviv from September 7, following a suspension that began in early August due to escalating conflict. Other airlines within the Lufthansa Group, including Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, will also restart their services to Israel. However, flights to Beirut, Lebanon, will remain suspended until at least the end of September.

These decisions come as several international airlines, including Air France, British Airways, and Aegean, have also restarted their flights to Israel after temporarily halting operations amid the recent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.