EU approves easyJet, IAG, and AF/KLM as remedy partners for ITA Airways merger

The European Commission has approved easyJet, International Airlines Group (IAG), and Air France-KLM as remedy takers for the Lufthansa and Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) joint acquisition of ITA Airways.

These remedies address competition concerns by enabling rival airlines to access ITA’s domestic and international networks, including slot transfers at Milan Linate and enhanced long-haul route competitiveness.

This approval allows Lufthansa and MEF to proceed with the transaction, ensuring compliance with EU competition rules.