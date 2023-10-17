BOC Aviation delivers second of two Airbus A320neo aircraft to Italia Trasporto Aereo

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has delivered the second of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft for lease to Italia Trasporto Aereo S.p.A. (“ITA Airways”). Both aircraft are part of the Company’s existing order book.

“We are thrilled to assist ITA Airways as it expands its fleet and develops its network within Italy and internationally,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “The two A320neo aircraft that we have delivered to the company represent some of the most technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft currently available.”