ITA Airways revives Alitalia brand as part of new strategy

ITA Airways has announced plans to revive the iconic Alitalia brand by the end of 2024, incorporating the tagline “inspired by Alitalia” at key touchpoints and eventually featuring it on the livery of its fleet.

The move aims to enhance the legacy of Alitalia while maintaining ITA Airways’ distinct identity. Chairman Antonino Turicchi emphasised that this strategy will reinforce the airline’s values of excellence in air transport.

This announcement follows ITA Airways’ acquisition by the Lufthansa Group and coincides with the release of its 2024 half-year financial results. The airline reported €1.4 billion in revenue, a €300 million increase over 2023, with an EBITDA of €62 million. ITA Airways also saw a 26% rise in passenger numbers, carrying 8.3 million passengers with an improved load factor of 79%.

Additionally, ITA Airways plans to expand its lounge at Milan Linate Airport to accommodate up to 400 guests per day.

Comment

When will the Lufthansa Group revive the Sabena brand and its iconic S-tail at Brussels Airlines?