Israir Airlines launches direct flights to Vilnius, Debrecen, and Basel

Israir Airlines is adding three European destinations to its roster with direct flights from Tel Aviv starting late April 2025.

Flight Details

Flight Details

: Twice-weekly flights begin April 24 (Sundays and Thursdays) with tickets starting at $245. Debrecen, Hungary : Twice-weekly flights also launch April 24 (Mondays and Thursdays) with tickets starting at $396.

: Twice-weekly flights also launch April 24 (Mondays and Thursdays) with tickets starting at $396. Basel, Switzerland: Weekly flights begin June 10 (Tuesdays) with tickets starting at $424.

Destination Highlights

Destination Highlights

: Praised by Lonely Planet and named Europe’s Green Capital for 2025, it boasts cultural vibrancy and over 60% green space. Debrecen : Renowned for thermal baths and its restored synagogue, reflecting its rich Jewish history.

: Renowned for thermal baths and its restored synagogue, reflecting its rich Jewish history. Basel: Ideal for exploring the Black Forest and its tri-border location with Germany and France.

Israir’s Vice President of Marketing, Hila Hermolin Ronen, emphasized the diverse cultural and travel experiences these new routes offer, expanding the airline’s portfolio of 30 destinations.