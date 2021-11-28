Israel closes borders to slow spread of Omicron variant

The Hebrew state becomes, on Sunday, the first country to completely close its borders to foreign nationals in an attempt to stem the circulation of the new Omicron variant detected in South Africa.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that, pending government approval, it would ban foreign travel to Israel for 14 days, becoming the first country to take such drastic action. There are already seven suspected cases in Israel, all in quarantine.

The first positive cases have multiplied in the world, where concerns are pushing travel restrictions and isolating southern Africa. First detected in South Africa and other countries in the region, cases have now been found in the Czech Republic, Germany, the UK, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Concern has continued to grow around the world since the appearance of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus whose spread continues. Several states have already taken action.

Travel bans issued by many countries for South Africans are seen as a “punishment”, the South African Government deplored on Saturday, two days after the announcement of the discovery of this strain.