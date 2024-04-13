Iran launches drone attack against Israel – Airspace closed in Jordan and Israel

Recent developments in the Middle East involve Iran’s launch of drones from its territory towards Israel, likely in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian Embassy complex in Damascus.

The White House confirmed the attack and pledged support for Israel’s defence. President Biden is cutting short his vacation to discuss the situation. Iranian officials had previously vowed retaliation for the airstrike that killed seven officers, including three top commanders. All schools in Israel are closed, and large gatherings are limited due to security concerns.

Jordan closed its airspace a couple of hours ago and Israel is following suit. Many flights with destination Amman or Tel Aviv have been diverted to airports in neighbouring countries (Doha, Kuwait, Cairo, Larnaca, Athens, etc.) or cancelled.

UPDATE (13 April, 23:30)

The updated list of countries with closed airspace now includes Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq. There is a high probability of GPS spoofing between Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia now.