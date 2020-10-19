Flock of sheep grazes at Tehran airport after engine failure of their Boeing 747

On 17 October, an Iran Air Boeing 747-200 (registered EP-ICD) operated flight IR-4704 between Adana, Turkey and Doha, Qatar. At flight level 31,000 near Tehran, Iran, the crew was forced to shut down one of the engines and subsequently, the flight diverted to Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

Website The Aviation Herald writes the aftermath of the story: “as the aircraft was unable to continue the flight, due to lack of a replacement aircraft the cargo consisting of sheep was deboarded.

The aircraft and the sheep mowing the grass at the airport remained on the ground in Tehran for about 63 hours until the aircraft was repaired and was able to continue the journey.”

Not a sight you see every day, an IranAir flight carrying sheep from Turkey has had to make an emergency landing releasing the sheep around the runway. pic.twitter.com/KMVqPq9kyw — Daniel Rád (@DanielKRad) October 18, 2020