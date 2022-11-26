Vueling to reconnect Brussels and Bilbao

Vueling will base a seventh Airbus A320 at Bilbao Airport, enabling it to launch new destinations next summer, including Brussels Airport.

As of 3 July 2023, Vueling will offer three weekly flights between Brussels and Bilbao on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the evening, in competition with Brussels Airlines which flies daily on the route. Vueling last flew to Brussels from Bilbao in August 2016.

VY1470 BIO 18:10 - 20:10 BRU 1-3-5-- VY1471 BRU 20:50 - 22:45 BIO 1-3-5--

Vueling will also resume flights to Florence, twice weekly from 26 March, and to Hamburg, twice weekly from 26 March as well.