Vueling to launch routes from Barcelona to Tromsø and Istanbul this winter

Vueling announced the launch of two new winter routes from Barcelona-El Prat Airport to Istanbul and Tromsø (Norway). This makes Vueling the only Spanish airline to offer a direct connection to Istanbul and the first to connect Barcelona with Tromsø, expanding its medium-haul offerings in the Arctic Circle.

These new routes complement recently introduced ones, such as Barcelona-Rovaniemi and Bilbao-Budapest, enhancing options for passengers during the upcoming holiday season.

Flights to Istanbul will start on October 29, 2024, and continue until March 29, 2025, with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. From March 30, 2025, Vueling will increase to daily flights.

Flights to Tromsø, known for its Northern Lights, will be available from November 30, 2024, to January 11, 2025, on Saturdays.