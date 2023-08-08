Vueling to increase frequencies between Brussels and four Spanish destinations in Summer 2024

In the last few weeks, Vueling filed a preliminary schedule for the summer 2024 season, effective 31 March 2024. Various routes will see service increase when compared to the maximum frequency offered during the summer 2023 season. Other routes will on the contrary see reductions in service

Among those routes, four are linking Brussels with tourist destinations in Spain:

Alicante – Brussels: Increase from 7 to 9 weekly

Increase from 7 to 9 weekly Barcelona – Brussels: Increase from 21 to 27 weekly

Increase from 21 to 27 weekly Malaga – Brussels: Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Increase from 4 to 7 weekly Valencia – Brussels: Increase from 5 to 6 weekly

Source: Aeroroutes