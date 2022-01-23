Vueling to fly between Copenhagen and Amsterdam from March.

From end-March, Vueling, the Spanish low-cost airline of IAG, will fly daily between Copenhagen Airport and Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, writes Check-in.

With Vueling’s entrance in Copenhagen, when the summer traffic programme enters into force, there will be more than 100 weekly departures between the capitals of Denmark and the Netherlands.

The largest on the route is Dutch KLM, while SAS will offer up to 31 weekly departures. Norwegian and Easyjet also operate the route, which will have a total of 103 weekly departures.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Amsterdam was the fourth largest route from Copenhagen Airport with 1.1 million passengers per year.

Source: mobilitywatch.dk

