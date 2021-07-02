Vueling takes off from Belfast City airport

Flights to Barcelona have taken off from Belfast City Airport today with Vueling Airlines

The inaugural flight received a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival whilst flamenco dancers entertained outbound passengers as they boarded their flight.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “The addition of Vueling Airlines to Belfast City Airport will provide passengers with more choice this summer, bringing the total number of UK and European destinations served from the airport to 26.

“Vueling offers convenient flight times with a twice-weekly service to the popular Spanish city, and we are sure that passengers will take advantage of its competitive prices and great customer service to enjoy a relaxing break.”

Passengers that book an Optima or Family Fare ticket can also avail of Vueling’s flight change policy, which enables the holder to cancel or amend their trip for free, should their plans change.

Today’s maiden flight further strengthens the IAG network from Belfast City Airport, with both Aer Lingus and British Airways having a comprehensive choice of routes already in place.

Passengers are advised to check the latest entry requirements before travelling.