Vueling revealed as Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Vueling has been chosen as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The Spanish low-cost carrier of the IAG Group has more than 320 short and medium-haul routes in Europe, and recently won the title of ‘Best Low-Cost Airline in Europe – 2021’ at the World Airline Awards.

Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, Martin Österdahl, said:

‘We’re excited to partner with Vueling as the Official Airline of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. As our fans across Europe begin to rediscover the excitement of travel, we’re proud to be working with an airline that will deliver them to Italy at great prices.’

Book with Vueling and you might end up flying on their specially branded Eurovision Airbus!

Carolyn Prowse, Vueling’s Chief Commercial, Strategy and Network officer said: