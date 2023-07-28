Vueling resumes flights from Barcelona to Helsinki in winter, launches new route to Rovaniemi

For the 2023–2024 winter season, the Spanish airline Vueling will resume flying its direct route from Helsinki Airport to Barcelona. The airline will also start flying between Barcelona and Rovaniemi Airport in December 2023.

Vueling will resume flying from Helsinki Airport to Barcelona from 31 October 2023. The route, which was also flown last winter, will be flown three times a week throughout the winter season: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. There will be one more weekly flight than last winter.

In addition, Vueling will launch a new route between Rovaniemi Airport and Barcelona on 2 December 2023. The airline will fly the route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, until 13 January 2024.

Both flights can now be booked through the Vueling website.

“The Vueling routes, both the new and the returning one, complement our airport route offerings very nicely. It will now be even easier to travel from Finland to Barcelona Airport and its onward connections, and connections from the Iberian Peninsula to the north will also improve,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.