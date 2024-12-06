Vueling resumes Budapest-Bilbao flights with seasonal holiday service

Budapest Airport celebrates the return of Vueling Airlines after a four-year hiatus, launching a seasonal route to Bilbao from December 5, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Operating six flights using Airbus A320s, this unique 1,782km connection will cater to holiday travelers eager to experience the festive charm of both cities.

Route Highlights

Direct flights exclusively linking Budapest and Bilbao, with no competing carriers.

Opportunities to explore Budapest’s iconic Christmas market at Vörösmarty Square and Bilbao’s festive stalls.

The route meets growing demand, with indirect air traffic between the cities rising by 30% year-to-date as of August. Budapest Airport anticipates over 15,000 connecting passengers in 2025, marking Bilbao as the largest unserved Spanish city pair.

“Vueling’s return showcases the strong potential of this route during the winter season,” said Máté Ritter, Head of Airline Development at Budapest Airport, as the airport continues to expand its network for 2025.

This service offers travellers a timely, festive connection, enriching cultural and tourism exchanges between the two vibrant destinations.