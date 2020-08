Vueling plans more than 220 routes, including four between Brussels and Spain, during the month of August 2020. The start date for this expansion was 9 August.

However, various travel restrictions continue to affect the airline’s operations, with possible last-minute adjustments.

With regard to Belgian routes, the following ones are currently planned:

Brussels – Valencia: 2 weekly

Brussels – Malaga : 3 weekly

Brussels – Alicante: 3 weekly

Brussels – Barcelona: 7 weekly

Source: routesonline.com